SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

