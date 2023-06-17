Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Surmodics Stock Down 1.4 %

SRDX stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

