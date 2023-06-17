Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.20

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.20 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 79.17 ($0.99). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.00), with a volume of 462,735 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of £211.89 million, a PE ratio of 418.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

In related news, insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11), for a total value of £12,291.79 ($15,380.12). 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

