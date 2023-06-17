Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 438 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.24 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

