Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.