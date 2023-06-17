Symmetry Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in APA by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

