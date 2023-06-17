Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

