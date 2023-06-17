Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 8,128 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.