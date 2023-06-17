Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

