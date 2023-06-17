Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,883 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

