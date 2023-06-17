Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

