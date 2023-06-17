Synapse One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.87 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $109.06 million and $7.87 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

