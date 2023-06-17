Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.27.
SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
