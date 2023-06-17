Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Sysco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. Sysco has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.