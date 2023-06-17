T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 411,110 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 308,839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 128,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,684,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

