Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Boosted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.2 %

TDOC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,464 shares of company stock worth $485,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

