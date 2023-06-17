Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Raised by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,464 shares of company stock valued at $485,340 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.