Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

