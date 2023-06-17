Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in May

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 288,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 793.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,401. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.