Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $543.36 million and approximately $50.02 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002823 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,744,418,360 coins and its circulating supply is 5,846,276,262,428 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.