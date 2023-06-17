Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Terran Orbital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.68.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terran Orbital (LLAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.