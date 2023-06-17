Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

