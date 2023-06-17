Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

