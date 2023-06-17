Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
