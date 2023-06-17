Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 135,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. 10,374,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

