The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $111.17 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

