The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.77. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.



