The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

