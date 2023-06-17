The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

