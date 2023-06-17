The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 32.8%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) shares fell 32.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GYYMF shares. Barclays lowered The Gym Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.
The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
