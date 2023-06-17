The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Janis Hoyt Sells 10,000 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Janis Hoyt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,566.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Janis Hoyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Janis Hoyt sold 4,431 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $7,000.98.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Janis Hoyt sold 3,000 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $5,100.00.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $1.69 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Honest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 240,012 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 93.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Honest by 160.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

