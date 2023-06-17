The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $64,150.72 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,912 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,604,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,009,062.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 19.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 17.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

