The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.