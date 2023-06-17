The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.