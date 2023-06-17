The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
