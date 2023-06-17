The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lifted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Company Profile



The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.



