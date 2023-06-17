The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

New York Times Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYT opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

