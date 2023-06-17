The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

