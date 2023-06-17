The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

