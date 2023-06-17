Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $537.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.77. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

