Thunder Brawl Trading Down 48.1% This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $130,802.48 and $23,767.47 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00074604 USD and is down -17.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $11,388.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

