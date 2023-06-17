TNC Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $632.48 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $632.48 million and $53,844.51 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10774524 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $53,461.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

