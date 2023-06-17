Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $73.48 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

