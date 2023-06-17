TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $64.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
