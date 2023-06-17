Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,756,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 3,983,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Get Towngas Smart Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Towngas Smart Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.