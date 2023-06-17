TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $288,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,605,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.