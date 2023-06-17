TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,622 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

