TraDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304.60 Million (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One TraDAO token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TraDAO has a market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

