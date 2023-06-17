Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COOK. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Traeger Trading Down 1.9 %

COOK opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $508.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. Analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

