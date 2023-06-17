Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) versus JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Head to Head Survey

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million 0.19 $320,000.00 ($0.07) -4.30 JE Cleantech $18.63 million 0.45 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans-Lux.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Trans-Lux on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

