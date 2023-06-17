Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Increased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.