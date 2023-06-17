Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.11 ($13.43).

A number of research firms have commented on TPK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.07) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.65) to GBX 1,048 ($13.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.70) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 808.60 ($10.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 915.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 951.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Featured Articles

