Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Triton International stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $83.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

