TRON Price Hits $0.0707 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. TRON has a market cap of $5.07 billion and $175.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,056,208,311 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

